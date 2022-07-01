Submit Release
Consulting Titan CEO and Executive Coach Mrs. Tauna Batiste inspires at Leadership Columbus for Class 2022

Nonprofit Board Fiduciary and Budgetary Responsibilities

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership Columbus Hosted Featured Speaker CEO and Executive Coach Mrs. Tauna Batiste, MS on June 23

CEO and Executive Coach Batiste spoke about Nonprofit Board Fiduciary and Budgetary Responsibilities

Tauna Batiste, MS, the Founder, CEO of Drew Alexander Consulting, Tauna Batiste, Executive Coaching and Next Woman Up Leadership Academy, spoke for the Leadership Columbus class of 2022 Nonprofit Board Governance training. Batiste spoke on the topic of nonprofit board fiduciary and budgetary responsibilities. As an accomplished nonprofit professional who consults with clients across the United States, Batiste knows the more successful a nonprofit board can be, the more prepared the nonprofit organization will be in meeting the needs of the communities they serve. Her company, Drew Alexander Consulting (DAC), is committed to building stronger communities through nonprofit investment.

“It was a great honor to be with Leadership Columbus again as they are preparing a new class of board members and nonprofit leaders. Whenever an organization is led by strong and prepared leaders, the organization is able to reach great heights. It reflects my passion for making sure leaders understand the responsibility to public trust when they serve in this role.” Batiste’s commitment to leadership development spans several areas. For example the partnership with Leadership Columbus Board Governance Training; likewise it is also evident in her executive coaching and the development of the Next Woman Up Leadership Academy. “I’m equally excited about the upcoming course of Next Woman Up, Defining Your Career Path, where women will learn to maximize their goals and take control of their career trajectory.”

Being a successful executive director for many years, Batiste took it to the next level in 2020 and founded DAC, which focuses on the areas of strategy, leadership, efficiency, and impact in partnering with clients during seasons of growth. DAC has a deep commitment to the communities that they serve by donating 10% of gross revenue to nonprofits and causes in the communities they serve. Batiste continued, “When we support you as a client, we aren’t just working for you, we are working for the families – the little girls and boys, the schools, the patients, and the communities – you serve. We are positioning you to end hunger, fight disease, lead with intention and break down barriers. We’ll empower you for long-term success.”

Batiste is accepting new coaching and consulting clients and is available for speaking engagements in person as well as online. Next Woman Up Leadership Program is for women who want to advance their careers and grow their leadership.

Digital courses are enrolling with the next class starting August 1st, visit nextwomanup.teachable.com. For more information on Batiste and to book her as a speaker, taunabatiste.com or drewalexanderco.com

