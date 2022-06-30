iXsystems Recognized in MES Matters Debut of Key Vendors Serving the Mid-market
EINPresswire.com/ -- iXsystems®, an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized iXsystems among the 2022 MES Matters List of Key Vendors Serving the Mid-market. In these awards, MES Matters identifies vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of mid-market organizations.
MES defines the mid-market as an organization with annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the mid-market, and the strength of their mid-market product portfolios.
iXsystems was selected by MES Matters for its TrueNAS portfolio of Open Source storage software and optimized storage appliances with Open Source economics. TrueNAS is the world’s most deployed storage software, and the company’s storage appliances offer enterprise-class features and professional support that are priced affordably for the mid-market. Solutions offer a choice among appliance models that scale up from small edge devices to very large capacities for data centers. Customers have the option of choosing the best model based on their performance and capacity requirements, and the ideal mix of hybrid and all-flash media for their workloads.
“The MES Matters list is designed to recognize key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of mid-market organizations, which according to the March 21st, 2022 issue of the Harvard Business Review, represent only 3% of US businesses but are responsible for 33% of private sector GDP and employment. Technology is often designed and priced for either the consumer in mind or the extreme opposite for the heavy enterprise in mind. “Mid-market organizations are unique in the way they are structured, and as a result, their technology needs and requirements from features to pricing are very different from other market segments,” said Adam Dennison, VP of Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The vendors and executives identified on this first-ever MES Matters list have shown a consistent commitment to helping mid-market organizations succeed and thrive and should be recognized and commended for their dedication to this important market segment.”
“In the past several years, iX has grown from a SMB into a midsize Enterprise, as midsize companies have actively considered new approaches to managing their private data storage growth,” said Mike Lauth, CEO of iXsystems. “We at iX are appreciative of this recognition as we continue to offer deployment-ready choices to midsize organizations who, like iX, are scaling up their businesses. We thank MES Matters for recognizing our efforts.”
Learn more about the MES Matters list here. For information about iX, please ixsystems.com.
About iXsystems and TrueNAS
iX is an Open Source pioneer and the company behind TrueNAS, the world's most deployed storage software. Used by millions, TrueNAS has laid the foundation for the Open Storage Era so that all organizations can access the benefits of true Data Freedom. TrueNAS enables users to harness the power of the legendary ZFS file system and provides unified and hyperconverged storage for private and cloud datacenters, with the reliability and performance demanded by virtualization, backup, and other data-intensive workloads. Thousands of organizations around the world have chosen TrueNAS Enterprise systems and support from iX to scale-up or scale-out their infrastructure while leveraging Open Source economics.
