Proper awareness, actions crucial for conservation of marine ecosystems: PM

VIETNAM, June 28 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has underlined the urgent need to establish and implement a regional and global cooperation mechanism, increase data sharing, and perfect policies for the conservation of ecosystems and environmental protection.

Addressing a videoconference broadcast live on the Quân đội Nhân dân (People’s Army) television channel on Tuesday night, the leader also stressed the importance of the sustainable exploitation of marine resources in a substantive and effective manner, coupled with the preservation and restoration of marine and coastal ecosystems.

The act of protecting seas and oceans shows the gratitude and responsibility to "Mother Nature" and the life on Earth of each country and each person, he stressed.

The leader underlined that seas and oceans are facing numerous traditional and non-traditional challenges and various problems that are threatening the existence of many nations, countries and communities.

This is a common issue of the globe and all people, requiring all countries and communities and each person to show proper awareness and actions for the oceans, peace, safety and sustainable development, Chính said.

He highlighted the significance of ensuring a peaceful and stable environment and security at sea on the foundation of international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and respect for sovereignty and interest and legal economic activities of states.

At the same time, it is necessary to settle disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law with respect for diplomatic and legal processes, ensuring maritime and aviation freedom, safety and security, and implementing regulations on fisheries cooperation mechanisms in the world to which coastal countries are members, as well as principles of the FAO Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries.

PM Chính affirmed that as a coastal country suffering serious impacts from climate change and sea level rise, Việt Nam has shown strong determination to work together with the international community towards the blue sea, green Earth, peace, stability, cooperation and prosperous development, while working hard with respect for international laws and conventions, and actively engaging in bilateral and multilateral and bilateral mechanisms, and promoting regional and international cooperation related to seas and oceans.

Việt Nam commits to strictly implementing international obligations, reducing emissions, responding to climate change, ensuring maritime security and safety, and settling sea and ocean disputes through peaceful measures in accordance with international law.

The country resolutely and persistently protects its legitimate rights and interests, independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and respects the legitimate rights and interests of other countries, he stressed.

Along with implementing Party resolutions and laws as well as directions on developing the sea-based economy in line with protecting national defence and security, Việt Nam will roll out measures to preserve biodiversity and restore marine ecosystems, and deal with sources of pollution, including plastic waste, he pledged.

The PM thanked international organisations and development partners around the world and said he hopes to continue receiving their cooperation and support on sea and ocean-related issues.

He affirmed the Party and State of Việt Nam’s consistent policy of being ready to cooperate with the international community in solving global challenges facing the seas and oceans, especially in environmental protection and rational, effective and sustainable exploitation of marine economic resources, contributing to better ensuring welfare for the people in association with the protection of regional and international peace and security.

He also called on every person to take practical, effective and meaningful actions to express gratitude to Mother Nature, including the seas and oceans. — VNS