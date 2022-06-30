PHILIPPINES, June 30 - Press Release

June 29, 2022 De Lima: Hontiveros is best suited to lead the Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima congratulated Sen. Risa Hontiveros for her assumption as the leader of the opposition after Vice President Leni Robredo passed the leadership to her. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, maintained that Hontiveros's impeccable integrity, gravitas, courage, character and passion are what the Filipino people truly need amid these trying times. "Congratulations on your oath-taking as a re-elected Senator and on your assumption as our new leader in the opposition, as declared by no less than VP Leni Robredo," she said in a handwritten letter to Hontiveros. "These milestones have come at a most opportune time in our nation's political history, a propitious period which the ancient Greeks called 'kairos'. And, I cannot think of anyone—other than you—who is best suited to embody the role of a genuine 'fiscalizer' in the Senate, and a leading light of the democratic opposition," she added. Last June 27, three days before she steps down from office, Robredo administered the oath of office of Hontiveros, passing the baton of leading the opposition to the latter who emerged victorious in her reelection bid. "You are now the highest elected official sa oposisyon, and lahat kami masaya na ikaw 'yung natitirang humahawak ng ating bandila," Robredo told Hontiveros. De Lima said she is "100% certain" that Hontiveros will not only succeed, but also excel in her newly minted mission. "The Risa that we've known all these years—champion and exemplar of social justice, gender equality, good governance, peace and development-will be the same Risa (plus, plus!) that we will respect and admire even more in the days that lie ahead," De Lima said. The former justice secretary further thanked Hontiveros for the things she does for the country and the Filipinos. "Thank you, Risa, for all that you've been doing and everything that you'll do for our country and people. Maswerte ako that you are my friend and sister. Please be assured of my steadfast support and fervent prayers," she said. "Tanggapin mo ang aking yakap at laging pag-aalala sa 'yo. May God bless, keep and sustain you. Please take care always," she added.