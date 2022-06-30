Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,476 in the last 365 days.

De Lima: Hontiveros is best suited to lead the Opposition

PHILIPPINES, June 30 - Press Release
June 29, 2022

De Lima: Hontiveros is best suited to lead the Opposition

Senator Leila M. de Lima congratulated Sen. Risa Hontiveros for her assumption as the leader of the opposition after Vice President Leni Robredo passed the leadership to her.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, maintained that Hontiveros's impeccable integrity, gravitas, courage, character and passion are what the Filipino people truly need amid these trying times.

"Congratulations on your oath-taking as a re-elected Senator and on your assumption as our new leader in the opposition, as declared by no less than VP Leni Robredo," she said in a handwritten letter to Hontiveros.

"These milestones have come at a most opportune time in our nation's political history, a propitious period which the ancient Greeks called 'kairos'. And, I cannot think of anyone—other than you—who is best suited to embody the role of a genuine 'fiscalizer' in the Senate, and a leading light of the democratic opposition," she added.

Last June 27, three days before she steps down from office, Robredo administered the oath of office of Hontiveros, passing the baton of leading the opposition to the latter who emerged victorious in her reelection bid.

"You are now the highest elected official sa oposisyon, and lahat kami masaya na ikaw 'yung natitirang humahawak ng ating bandila," Robredo told Hontiveros.

De Lima said she is "100% certain" that Hontiveros will not only succeed, but also excel in her newly minted mission.

"The Risa that we've known all these years—champion and exemplar of social justice, gender equality, good governance, peace and development-will be the same Risa (plus, plus!) that we will respect and admire even more in the days that lie ahead," De Lima said.

The former justice secretary further thanked Hontiveros for the things she does for the country and the Filipinos.

"Thank you, Risa, for all that you've been doing and everything that you'll do for our country and people. Maswerte ako that you are my friend and sister. Please be assured of my steadfast support and fervent prayers," she said. "Tanggapin mo ang aking yakap at laging pag-aalala sa 'yo. May God bless, keep and sustain you. Please take care always," she added.

You just read:

De Lima: Hontiveros is best suited to lead the Opposition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.