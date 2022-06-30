Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the signing of the amendments to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act

PHILIPPINES, June 30
June 29, 2022

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the signing of the amendments to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act

*Google drive link for the pdf copy of the law: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tO4sbiYKA1n2XjXVQLneXqOGkaOVL6Oi/view

The signing of Republic Act No. 11862, which amends the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, is an important and much-needed victory for women, children and all victims of human trafficking. As the law's sponsor in the Senate, I am thankful that RA 11862 will now provide a major boost to government efforts towards stopping human trafficking, prosecuting human traffickers, and helping trafficked persons recover and live better lives.

One significant reform under this law is the greater accountability imposed on internet intermediaries for human trafficking activities using their services. Entities like social media companies or internet providers may no longer turn a blind eye to the trafficking of persons being done on their watch. The law also introduced stronger mechanisms against labor trafficking, and expanded protections for human trafficking victims - particularly women and girls.

I dedicate this triumph to the women and minors who bravely shared with the public their ordeal as human trafficking survivors during the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality hearings on the "pastillas" scam and the human trafficking rings in the Middle East. Their courage and sense of justice made this new law possible.

Our vow to all of you remains: We will not stop until we have put an end to the scourge of human trafficking in the Philippines. This new law is only the beginning. We will continue to expand efforts to protect women, children and other marginalized populations. Darating din ang araw na wala nang Pilipino na magiging biktima ng human trafficking.

