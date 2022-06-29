Statement by the Prime Minister on NATO’s invitation to Finland and Sweden to join the Alliance

CANADA, June 29 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on NATO’s invitation to Finland and Sweden to join the Alliance.

“Today, the NATO Alliance formally invited Finland and Sweden to join. Canada strongly supports their application and we have always welcomed their close partnership with the Alliance and their valuable contributions to transatlantic security.

“As a close friend and security partner, Canada will support Finland and Sweden through the accession process, including against threats to their security. It will be important for all NATO members to move swiftly to complete their NATO membership to limit opportunities for interference by adversaries.

“At home, Canada has taken quick action to accelerate this process and we will continue to work as quickly as possible to make this a reality. The House of Commons has also voted unanimously in favour of Finland and Sweden joining the Alliance.

“Canada has full confidence in Finland and Sweden’s ability to integrate quickly and effectively into NATO and contribute to the Alliance’s collective defence. Their membership will make NATO stronger.

“Canada remains a champion of NATO’s Open Door Policy for any European country in a position to advance the commitments and obligations of membership, such as protecting democracy, and contribute to the collective defence of the Alliance.”