Carper, Coons Applaud Nomination of Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to Third Circuit Court of Appeals

DELAWARE, June 29 - WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons (both D-Del.) released the following statement applauding President Joe Biden’s nomination of Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves to serve as a Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit:

“Justice Montgomery-Reeves is a trailblazer and an outstanding legal mind, and she will be an excellent Judge on the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Justice Montgomery-Reeves has served on two of Delaware’s highly-regarded courts—the Delaware Court of Chancery and the Delaware Supreme Court—making her well-qualified for this appointment,” said Senators Carper and Coons. “She has the heart of a public servant, and has earned a reputation as a consensus builder on the bench. We applaud President Biden’s following through on his commitment to nominate a diverse group of Judges to serve on our federal courts, including Justice Montgomery-Reeves, and we look forward to a swift hearing and confirmation process.”

Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is the first African-American woman to serve on the Delaware Supreme Court, where she has served as an Associate Justice since January of 2020. Prior to that, Justice Montgomery-Reeves served as Vice Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery from November 2015 to November 2019. Before her public service, she was a partner at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati in Wilmington, Delaware.

Justice Montgomery-Reeves graduated from the McDonnell-Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi in 2003. She received her law degree in 2006 from the University of Georgia School of Law. Justice Montgomery-Reeves served as a law clerk for Chancellor William B. Chandler of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

