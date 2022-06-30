A New Podcast that Expresses Passion for Music with Local Communities
Online music lessons platform Music 4 Humans launches a New Podcast to empower its community with a new source of knowledge and inspiration.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week Music 4 Humans, an online music school offering virtual lessons from trained professionals in various musical specialties, is announcing the launch of the brand-new Music 4 Humans Podcast. After beginning the teaching service in January 2022, Louis-Pier Racicot is gearing up to expand the company onto new platforms. With much anticipation for its debut, Music 4 Humans is looking forward to the ability to expand its reach to inspire musicians and students across the world. "Touring the globe as a professional musician gave me unique opportunities to meet incredibly inspiring people, and I always wanted to share this experience with the world. The Music 4 Humans podcast will empower our community with an untapped source of inspiration and knowledge."
In their first episode, Louis interviews the young Berklee graduate, singer, and songwriter Precious Perez. They discuss her goal of making a difference by doing what she loves and showing the world that blind people are as capable as everyone else. Precious hopes to inspire future generations to pursue their dreams and find success like she has because she knows that anything is possible and giving up is never an option.
Louis and the Music 4 Humans team are passionate about their craft. With instructors specializing in everything from vocal to brass and string instruments, there is an instructor for everyone. In addition, the company takes pride in its ability to give back to their community. Since its creation, Music 4 Humans has had the mission to help expand the skills of musicians of each experience level within the music community. Recently, the music school has brought on new instructors with impressive backgrounds in the industry, including Alexa Rae, a talented drummer, and influencer. She attended the esteemed music institution, Berkeley School of Music.
With the launch of the new Music 4 Humans Podcast, the company has expressed their primary goals:
• Create an outlet to discuss the evolution and future of the music industry.
• It will include sit-down interviews with numerous impressive musicians and instructors for the company who are innovating various genres of music.
• Highlighting the vital importance and strength of diversity in music education and the music industry
About Us
Music 4 Humans is an online music school constructed to foster the growth of musicians from novice to highly experienced. The company's founder, Louis-Pier Racicot, is a renowned musician who has toured globally. Since the company's creation, the school has grown to include numerous instructors. Their mission is to provide quality music lessons to people of all different backgrounds and abilities. Music 4 Humans is a space to cultivate creativity, knowledge, and free expression for all students. Through this collaborative experience, students walk away from the lessons with increased confidence and a deeper understanding of their craft.
