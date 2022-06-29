The last of California’s eviction protections expires on Friday. Lawmakers extended the deadline back in March, to give the state more time to pay out emergency rental assistance. But thousands of people who applied are still waiting, and could soon face eviction.
You just read:
Thousands Waiting For Help As Eviction Moratorium Set To Expire
