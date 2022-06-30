Governor Dunleavy Appoints Kim Kovol Acting Commissioner for the Department of Family and Community Services

(Anchorage) – Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Kim Kovol as acting commissioner of the new Alaska Department of Family and Community Services. The new department will commence operations on Friday, July 1, 2022. Governor Dunleavy’s Executive Order 121 divided the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services into two new departments, the Alaska Department of Health (DOH) and the Alaska Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).

“I selected Ms. Kovol to serve as the first commissioner of the new department because of her dedication and commitment to assisting Alaskan families,” said Governor Dunleavy. ” She successfully launched my administration’s People First Initiative which integrates services and collaboration between public safety, violent crime prevention and stronger support services for youth in foster care.”

Kovol moved to Alaska over 26 years ago. She lived a traditional military family life, transferring and moving both internationally and within the Lower 48. She has over 25 years of experience in the private sector in executive leadership, management, operating licensed childcare facilities, organizational development and restructure, logistics, and working in the human and social services realm with youth and adults. She is both passionate and compassionate when addressing the needs of vulnerable populations, as seen through her efforts with various non-profit organizations in Alaska focused on children, hunger, and homelessness.

Prior to being appointed commissioner, Kovol was Special Assistant to Governor Dunleavy with a social services portfolio focusing on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, Human and Sex Trafficking, Homelessness, Foster care, Early Childcare, Eldercare, Opioids / Fentanyl, and Suicide Prevention.

Kovol has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and studies (K-8 Education) from San Diego State University and a Master of Social Work from University Alaska Anchorage. At every opportunity she has time, you can find her bow hunting (donating 100% of harvested game to local soup kitchens), riding a Harley Davidson with her beloved dog, and “mom-ing” to three Alaskan born and raised children, ages 22, 21, and 18.

DFCS will house the Division of Juvenile Justice, Alaska Psychiatric Institute, Alaska Pioneer Homes and the Office of Children’s Services.

