Texas House Democrats Call for Temporary Suspension of Motor Fuels Tax

Texas House Democrats Call for Temporary Suspension of Motor Fuels Tax 
by: Rep. Morales
Shaw, Penny
06/29/2022

(Austin) -- State Representative Penny Morales Shaw, representing District 148 in Northwest Houston, along with 20 members of the House Democratic Caucus, have sent a letter to Governor Abbott requesting a special legislative session so that the legislature may temporarily suspend the state's motor fuels tax. In light of Comptroller Glenn Hegar's recent statements that the legislature will have nearly $30 billion in available state funds, the legislature would have an enormous balance to draw upon to support this relief.

"While Texas's economy has rebounded very well relative to the rest of the country due in large part to soaring prices of oil and natural gas, inflation has become a terrible burden on Texans," said Rep. Morales Shaw. "This plan is about sharing the wealth of Texas's natural resources with working families by giving relief to drivers who have seen the price of gasoline nearly double in the past year."

