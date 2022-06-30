Utah Supreme Court Rules Against Salt Lake City in Inland Port Claims

June 29, 2022

Today, the Utah Supreme Court rejected two of Salt Lake City’s challenges to the Utah Inland Port Authority Act. The Court ruled that the Act may require affected cities to comply with zoning and land use requirements for the Inland Port. The City’s third challenge, regarding the allocation of certain property tax differential to the Inland Port project, is still pending and will be considered separately.

This ruling affirms two important parts of the Act, which provides a framework for developing the proposed inland port in northwest Salt Lake City, West Valley City, and Magna.

Utah House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, “Today’s ruling reaffirms the legitimate statewide purpose of the inland port and allows us to continue to work toward bringing the benefits of the port to the people of Utah. We look forward to engaging with our many stakeholders, including Salt Lake City, under the new framework adopted during the 2022 General Session to create an inland port that is a model of economic development and environmental sustainability.”

Senator Jerry Stevenson, Inland Port Board of Directors member, “I appreciate the Utah Supreme Court’s thorough review of this case. Our state has a tremendous opportunity to enhance the crossroads to the west as Salt Lake City has direct rail connections to all major west coast terminals. The impact of this international port will be positively felt throughout the entire western United States and our great state.”

The state will comply with the Court’s request for supplemental briefs about jurisdictional issues and the property tax differential of the appeal.

