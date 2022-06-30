Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,464 in the last 365 days.

Utah Supreme Court Rules Against Salt Lake City in Inland Port Claims

June 29, 2022

Today, the Utah Supreme Court rejected two of Salt Lake City’s challenges to the Utah Inland Port Authority Act. The Court ruled that the Act may require affected cities to comply with zoning and land use requirements for the Inland Port. The City’s third challenge, regarding the allocation of certain property tax differential to the Inland Port project, is still pending and will be considered separately.

This ruling affirms two important parts of the Act, which provides a framework for developing the proposed inland port in northwest Salt Lake City, West Valley City, and Magna.

Utah House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, “Today’s ruling reaffirms the legitimate statewide purpose of the inland port and allows us to continue to work toward bringing the benefits of the port to the people of Utah. We look forward to engaging with our many stakeholders, including Salt Lake City, under the new framework adopted during the 2022 General Session to create an inland port that is a model of economic development and environmental sustainability.”

Senator Jerry Stevenson, Inland Port Board of Directors member, “I appreciate the Utah Supreme Court’s thorough review of this case. Our state has a tremendous opportunity to enhance the crossroads to the west as Salt Lake City has direct rail connections to all major west coast terminals. The impact of this international port will be positively felt throughout the entire western United States and our great state.”

The state will comply with the Court’s request for supplemental briefs about jurisdictional issues and the property tax differential of the appeal.

Related

You just read:

Utah Supreme Court Rules Against Salt Lake City in Inland Port Claims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.