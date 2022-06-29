Submit Release
Clearwater Region waters to be stocked in July

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Region will be stocking over 13k catchable-sized rainbow trout in July. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked
Campbells Pond Jul 4-8 1,600
Fenn Pond Jul 4-8 500
White Sands Pond Jul 4-8 400
Karolyns Pond Jul 11-15 600
Five Mile Pond Jul 11-15 686
Campbells Pond Jul 18-22 1,000
Deer Creek Reservoir Jul 18-22 2,100
Dworshak Reservoir Jul 18-22 2,100
Elk Creek Reservoir Jul 18-22 3,000
Karolyns Pond Jul 25-29 400
Crooked Creek Jul 25-29 250
White Sands Pond Jul 25-29 400

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Many of the state's waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-2024 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

