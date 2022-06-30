Dr. Philip Baldeo Scholarship for Future Doctors Still Accepting Applications
New York Physician Dr Philip Baldeo Gives Back With His Scholarship Fund for Future DoctorsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students who have a dream to become future medical doctors can now apply for the Dr. Philip Baldeo Scholarship for Future Doctors. This is a scholarship that aims at providing funds to students who want to be future medical doctors. If you are already enrolled in university or college studying to become a doctor or you are a high school student who will attend university and undertake a medical course you are invited to apply for the scholarship. Dr. Baldeo is offering a total amount of $1000 to a star student who deserves funding. The scholarship is for all those medical students who would like to make impeccable changes in the future. The star student should participate in a contest answering the question ‘Describe a problem in the world that can be helped by an improvement in medicine. How would you use your position as a medical doctor to help the issues?’
The winner of the scholarship will be announced on December 15, 2022. To apply for the scholarship, students have been advised to email their response in word document to apply@drphilipbaldeoscholarship.com. Along with the essay, applicants should write their full names, their phone number, address, email address, name of high school and graduation date, the university currently enrolled in, personal Bio, and GPA.
For you to become a successful doctor in the future, you must equip yourself with relevant and needed education. Education will not only prepare you for your career but also aid your success. There are many students out there who dare to dare about becoming future medical doctors and help make the world a better place but not all can achieve their dreams. This is because of the financial hardships that have hindered many from going to school or finishing their higher education medical course. Dr. Philip understands first-hand how difficult it can be for students who are on the road to becoming doctors. Undertaking a course in medicine is not only challenging but also requires hard work and a lot of money. To help rescue a deserving student, he is offering his scholarship to ease the financial burden.
Dr. Philip Baldeo the man behind the scholarship is a well-trained and experienced doctor. He is a medical doctor who is licensed as a family doctor. He has over 20 years of experience practicing medicine and that is the reason why he knows how hard the road to becoming a doctor can be. He is therefore offering his scholarship as a way to give back to the community. All eligible students should visit his main scholarship website to apply
