The new landscape of abortion rights in America

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, rescinding the constitutional right to abortion—a protection that has been in place for nearly 50 years. This ruling transfers abortion-related decisionmaking and enforcement responsibilities to individual states. Consequently, millions of Americans are left questioning if, and to what extent, they are still protected under the law.

On July 12, the Center for Effective Public Management at Brookings will explore the altered landscape of abortion rights in America and the lasting impact this ruling will have on vulnerable populations across the country.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #PostRoe.

