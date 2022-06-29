Post Session Report :: Wednesday, June 29, 2022

SB 477, PN 1783 (J. Ward) – This bill amends the Consolidated County Assessment Law to more precisely define changes to real property that can occur and increasing the value of changes made without requiring an assessment adjustment. The bill requires demolition and building permit information forwarding to county assessment offices and accountability measures to ensure compliance. The bill also establishes the Municipal Boundary Change Act to consolidate and modernize all law relating to a change in municipal boundaries, except boundary changes from municipal merger or consolidation. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 118, PN 2521 (Ryan) – Requires health care facilities to provide for the final disposition of fetal remains following a miscarriage or abortion and imposes penalties on a person who violates this act. Motion to remove from table was approved by a vote of 29-21.

HB 129, PN 2718 (Cox) – This legislation makes remote hearings the default procedure for Unemployment Compensation (UC) appeals, though either party would be allowed to request an in-person hearing for any reason. A vote of 27-23 was recorded.

HB 146, PN 915 (Bernstine) – Amends Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) by placing additional parole restrictions on individuals who commit violent or obstruction of justice offenses while incarcerated.

Senator Baker offered amendment A05152 which provides that the additional period of incarceration before parole for the conviction for an obstruction offense or violent offense is applicable to the period of incarceration for the initial underlying conviction or the new conviction whichever is longer. Further, the amendment makes technical corrections to the bill. The amendment was approved by a voice vote.

SB 225, PN 1809 (Phillips-Hill) – This legislation will amend the Insurance Company Law of 1921 in order to streamline and modernize the process for prior authorization of medical services in Pennsylvania. Senator Phillips-Hill offered amendment A05208 which includes provisions that address the following:

Adds back that the ‘health care provider’ in the provision for determination and evaluation of an enrollee’s emergency services is an ‘emergency’ health care provider.

Provides a definition for ‘Urgent health care service’. The definition requires the service is covered and subject to prior authorization but is an acute condition that needs expediated treatment that would result in serious, long-term health complications if not treated. Determination is to be made by a duly licensed and board-certified treating physician in the field.

If a request for prior authorization is missing information to make the request complete, the amendment requires notification to the health care provider upon receipt of the request.

Removes from the timeframe provided in the bill the gathering of the information requested of the health care provider.

Adds to the effective date of the act a provision for the provider portal requirements in the bill to January 1, 2023, while the rest of the act remains as January 1, 2024. The portal provider section specifical contains a timeline for the establishment of the portal to occur within 18 months following the effective date.

Makes technical change to include MCO or contractor in the definition for ‘Complete prior authorization’. The amendment was approved by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 50-0.

HB 331, PN 3324 (R. Brown) – Amends Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) by providing for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and incentive-based savings program. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

HB 972, PN 2886 (Gleim) – This bill discriminates against transgender girls by banning their participating in sports from kindergarten through college. A vote of 30-20 was recorded.

SB 1147, PN 1673 (Robinson) – This legislation would increase penalties related to and streamline enforcement of the Public Works Employment Verification Act. A vote of 44-6 was recorded.

SB 1152, PN 1834 (Mastriano) – Establishes the Overdose Mapping System under the direction of the Pennsylvania State Police. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1277, PN 1832 (Aument) – This bill suppresses teachers and librarians’ ability to use inclusive, affirming, and developmentally appropriate instructional materials and books in public schools. A vote of 30-20 was recorded.

SB 1278, PN 1739 (Martin) – This bill will prompt teachers and school administrators to eliminate all mention of LGBTQ+ people in school to reduce the risk of being sued. It also interferes with a student’s ability to see a school nurse or talk with a school counselor. It further discourages schools from listening to students and asking them questions about their own education. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

HB 2039, PN 3323 (Pennycuick) – Amends the Crime Victims Act (Act 111 of 1998) to provide certain victims with the right to be notified of and participate at bail hearings. A vote of 46-4 was recorded.

SB 1229, PN 1645 (Baker) – Addresses JJTF Recommendation 5, by amending the Human Services Code to provide funding for indigent juvenile defense services and makes certain editorial edits. Senator Baker offered amendment A04533 which adds to the bill provisions related to the review of a county’s budget that is submitted to the Department of Human Services. In provisions related to the reimbursement of counties for costs of the appointment of counsel in dependency proceedings, whether the child is indigent or otherwise, the amendment:

Specifies that the funding is in addition to other funds provided to the county for juvenile counsel and not in place of the existing funding and

Requires that a county include its needs-based budget the purpose and use of the funds being reimbursed with prioritization of the expenditures for maintenance, enhancement, or improvement of legal services for juveniles.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations committee.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

John H. Daneri, Pennsylvania Parole Board (new appointment)

Theodore W. Johnson, Pennsylvania Parole Board (reappointment)

Linda P. Rosenberg, Pennsylvania Parole Board (reappointment)

Sean F. Logan, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (new appointment)