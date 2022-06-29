Mayor Bowser to Highlight Public Safety Preparations Ahead of July Fourth Weekend

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, June 30, at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District officials to highlight public safety preparations ahead of Independence Day weekend.

This weekend, the District will implement multi-agency community outreach and engagement efforts, including the deployment of Safety Go Teams, comprised of Violence Interrupters, Credible Messengers, Roving Leaders, and other law enforcement and non-law enforcement partners. Go Teams will be stationed in areas of the community where large gatherings and engage residents to promote safe celebrations.

When:

Thursday, June 30, at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Bowser

Chief Robert J. Contee III, Metropolitan Police Department

Linda Harllee Harper, Director, Office of Gun Violence Prevention

Mitchell Kannry, Fire Marshal, Deputy Fire Chief, Fire and EMS

Where:

U Street Metro Station

Vermont Avenue and U Street, NW

*Closest Metro Station: U Street/African-Amer Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: U Street/African-Amer Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro Station *

