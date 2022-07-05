Submit Release
Productive Dentist Academy Introduces the Investment Grade Practices™ Online Assessment

New online evaluation determines the financial and organizational health of dental practices and steps they can take to become even more profitable

Dentists who take the IGP™ Assessment will know immediately which areas they need to focus on first, so they can optimize their practices and enjoy dentistry again.”
— Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of Productive Dentist Academy
ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the nation’s leading dental business consulting and marketing firm, has created the Investment Grade Practice™ Online Assessment, an online dental practice evaluation that helps dentists achieve the dental practice of their dreams.

“Dentists deserve a well-functioning dental practice that allows them the freedom to enjoy a rich lifestyle today, while building value for tomorrow,” says Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of PDA. “Without the right tools, guidance, or support, leading becomes drastically more draining than it needs to be. Dentists who take the IGP™ Assessment will know immediately which areas they need to focus on first, so they can optimize their practices and enjoy dentistry again.”

After dentists take the IGP™ Assessment, they can schedule a one-on-one consultation with one of PDA’s Investment Grade Practice™ coaches who can provide proven methods of expert guidance to help dentists become confident they are on the right track to achieve the success they deserve.

“The number one impediment for growth in a practice is a lack of clarity,” says PDA Client Success Manager Brent Hogan. “We created the IGP™ practice assessment to help doctors understand the most important areas in the practice on which to focus, so they can identify and remove impediments, while they position the practice for 2X to 3X growth.”

“Once dentists take the IGP™ Assessment, they can optimize their practices in the key areas of leadership, driving change and quality patient attraction,” says Dr. Peterson. “Implementing IGP™ principles brings peace of mind to the practice owner, transforms the team into patient advocates, creates unparalleled patient experiences, builds great team culture and competitive compensation, prepares the practice to be sold at any time for top dollar, and creates continuity and profit after a sale.”

Interested dentists can take the IGP™ Assessment here: https://productivedentist.com/igp-assessment/

About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
For more information, please contact:
Benjamin Lund
Public Relations Manager
Productive Dentist Academy
800-757-6077
info@productivedentist.com

