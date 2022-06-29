South, central Island housekeeping, food service workers in-house

CANADA, June 29 - Harry Bains, Minister of Labour –

“Support service workers are a crucial part of B.C.’s health-care system. Years ago, dedicated people who worked hard to provide quality services and to provide for their families, unfairly lost their jobs due to contract flipping. They had to reapply – at lower wages, without previously negotiated seniority and other collective agreement protections – for their own positions. I am so gratified to see that terrible injustice now be corrected.”

Sheila Malcolmson, Minister for Mental Health and Addictions and MLA for Nanaimo –

“Thank you, Island Health for your progress on Bill 47. You were the first in B.C. to bring hospital workers back in-house after the old government privatized them, and now look at you – workers on the south Island are repatriated, bringing a close to a very strong effort to improve fairness and equity for hospital-service workers.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation and MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head –

“I’m so proud of the progress made by Island Health and our other health authorities. Together we righted past wrongs and have made a solemn promise to our current and future workers and service workers: you are important to our health system, to our communities, and to all of us.”

Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries and MLA for Saanich South –

“Support from the community and the public has helped buoy Island Health’s progress in repatriating workers under Bill 47 and today, that momentous occasion has come. Nicely done, everyone.”

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill –

“I know other jurisdictions will look to B.C. for leadership as we enter the final stages of Bill 47, beginning with Island Health, and soon to be coming to a close for other health authorities. We’re showing others that fairness, equitable pay and respect for the position is important to us and our patients.”

Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure and MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake –

“Service workers at health facilities deserve dignity and respect for their jobs, and as we finalize Island Health’s bringing workers in-house, we’re showing we value and acknowledge the importance of the work they do. A good day for Island Health and the south Island.”

Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin –

“Bill 47 righted past wrongs that disproportionally affected minorities and women, and today in the south Island, those issues are becoming a thing of the past. We’re striving forward to empower health-facility workers with positions that truly value their contributions in the health system, improving patient care every day.”

Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health –

“Welcoming food services and housekeeping staff back to Island Health is helping us to create an even stronger, more engaged health-care team. Working as colleagues, the team can collaborate together more effectively and efficiently to address issues and enhance the quality of the service they provide.”

Meena Brisard, secretary-business manager, Hospital Employees’ Union (HEU) –

“Today is a proud day for HEU members on Vancouver Island who have worked so hard over the years to be reunited with the public health-care team. By bringing these workers back in house, the provincial government is reversing nearly two decades of privatization that fragmented our public health-care system and devastated the working lives of thousands health-care workers, most of whom are women or racialized workers.”

Rose Allen, housekeeper, Royal Jubilee Hospital –

“After so many years, we are finally all together and happy to officially become part of the Island Health team. We have waited so long for this. We put our heart and soul into doing a good job and hope that our work is recognized and valued by patients and staff.”