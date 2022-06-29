Sen. Sandy Crawford Commends Governor for Signing Election Integrity Bill into Law

Senator Sandy Crawford Commends Governor for Signing Election Integrity Bill into Law

Jefferson City — State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, commends the governor for signing House Bill 1878 into law. This legislation makes several changes to state law designed to safeguard and secure Missouri’s elections.

Under HB 1878, voters are required to show a valid, photo ID at the polling place in order to cast their ballot. The legislation also allows the secretary of state to audit the voter rolls of any municipality to ensure they are accurate and up-to-date. In addition, HB 1878 eliminates the use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots; specifies paper ballots as the state’s official ballot; and implements several other important security measures. As the chair of the Senate Local Government and Elections Committee and as the Senate handler of HB 1878, Sen. Crawford believes this legislation is an important step toward protecting the integrity of our elections.

“House Bill 1878 includes several commonsense reforms designed to protect one of our most fundamental rights as Americans — the right to vote,” said Sen. Crawford. “Through this legislation, we are taking the steps necessary to ensure our elections are safe, secure and transparent.”

While these changes will not affect Missouri’s August primary election, the measures outlined in HB 1878 will be in place for Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022.

