DC and Oracle Center offer free Pollinator Gardening workshop July 16 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free Pollinator Gardening workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City. This workshop will provide home gardeners with information about using native wildflowers for beauty and to attract pollinator species such as butterflies and bees. An expert will also talk about ways to boost soil health in gardens. The workshop is presented in partnership with the Oracle Center for Social and Cultural Activity KC.

“Our hope is to inspire people in the urban core of Kansas City to grow their own food and reduce the effects of a food desert,” said Trina Hert, founder of the Oracle Center KC.

Greater food security can benefit communities in many ways including lowering crime rates, Hert said. Oracle Center KC’s works to educate urban residents about how to grow food in gardens, preserving food such as by canning, and how to garden with eco-friendly and sustainable practices.

Andy Carmack, MDC private land conservationist, will talk about how native wildflowers can add color to gardens and support pollinators. Topics will include species that work well in garden plantings, planting and maintenance requirements, and matching plants to a gardener’s goals.

La’Trice Murray, owner of the Black Farmer Jane, will discuss ways to boost soil health in gardens. Murray founded Black Farmer Jane as an urban farm to provide fresh produce to urban core neighborhoods in Kansas City. She will talk about the benefits from home gardening and why soil health is important, and how methods such as composting leaves and lawn clippings can help.

This walk-in program is open to all ages. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Before or after the workshop, participants are invited to visit the Discovery Center’s native plant garden. Several types of wildflowers in the garden plots are in full bloom, such as coneflowers and butterfly weed.

For information about the Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.