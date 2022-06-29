Cenk Sidar, CEO of Enquire AI, Joins Mindshare 2022 Cohort

Cenk Sidar, CEO of Enquire AI

Enquire AI, next generation insights platform providing the world’s leading enterprises with AI-powered platform is proud to announce its inclusion in Mindshare

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enquire AI, a a next generation insights platform that provides the world’s leading enterprises with an AI-powered platform to leverage global subject-matter expertise in real time, is proud to announce its inclusion in Mindshare, an exclusive organization designed especially for CEOs of the most promising, disruptive technology and product companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Founded in 1997 with the mission to help CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies, Mindshare connects select, handpicked CEOs from some of the area’s hottest emerging companies, ultimately creating growth opportunities, and fostering collaboration in a collegial environment.

‘We are delighted to welcome this fantastic new cohort into our powerful network of more than 1,100 CEOs – and do it in person,” said Steve Balistreri, Treasurer of the Mindshare Organizing Board. “The volume of nominations and the quality of this class is evidence that entrepreneurs in the region doubled down on innovation during the past two years and are building companies that are as diverse as the region they hail from.”

Mindshare received more than 100 nominations for 2022. The new Mindshare class will complete a series of classes, taught by notable speakers, on building a business as a CEO.

The new cohort was welcomed by Ted Leonsis and the Mindshare Board at a kick-off event on March 16, 2022 at Capital One Arena.

The Mindshare Board’s Executive Committee includes Harry Glazer of Sprockit; April Young of Hercules Capital, Inc.; Steve Balistreri of Morgan Franklin Consulting and Michael Lincoln and Katherine Ferguson both of Cooley, LLP. Mindshare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.

About Cenk Sidar and Enquire AI

Cenk Sidar is a future of work and Web3 evangelist. He is the co-founder and CEO of Enquire AI, a next generation insights platform that provides the world’s leading enterprises with an AI-powered platform to leverage global subject-matter expertise in real time. He is also a contributor at NextWave DAO, aiming to bridge Web2 to Web3 via community events, IRL panels, and a networking portal. Mr. Sidar began his professional career over 15 years ago as a Director of Infrastructure, Energy and Defence Programs at the American-Turkish Council. From there, he went on to ConStrat, before eventually starting Sidar Global Advisors, where he served as the CEO from its inception in 2010 until the end of 2017, supporting companies such as Microsoft, Kinross Gold Corporation, Hilton Worldwide and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Enquire AI is a Washington, D.C.-based company that leverages artificial intelligence in a tool for businesses to find global subject-matter expertise in real time. Its patented technology can match Fortune 500 clients with experts based in the region in question, all of which have years of experience in the target industry. Its AI-based algorithm uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to match the specific request to the best possible in-network expert; across 180 countries worldwide with varied expertise in business, academia, finance, economics, technology, medicine, sustainability politics and more. This makes the process faster, of higher quality, and more cost-efficient by optimizing resources.

About Mindshare

Founded in 1997, Mindshare’s mission is to help CEOs from the most promising, disruptive technology and product emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEOs who graduate from Mindshare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships.