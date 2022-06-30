Missing Person: Lila Smith Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Click Missing Person Image

We need your help in finding this 13 year old female is was last seen around the Kilarney Junior High School in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

PLEASE KEEP THIS STORY ALIVE.” — Martin Smith - Father of Lila Smith

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CA, June 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Untrafficked.org and V4CR.org have partnered together in order to increase awareness of a missing person.

The Edmonton Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old female youth.

Lila Smith, 13, was last seen Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the area of 131 Avenue and 91 Street. She was reported missing by her family.

Smith is a Caucasian female who stands approximately 5’10” with a slim build (approximately 100 lbs), with brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a hoodie which has a blue body and white arms with a black and white checkered hoodie pocket, ripped blue jeans, black Converse shoes and carrying a backpack.

Her disappearance is considered out of character, and as such police and Smith’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who has information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Edmontonians search for 13-year-old teen