Limor Zamir, Renowned Westide Realtor, Examines Home Sellers Cutting List Prices as More Buyers Take Pause

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home sellers are increasingly cutting their asking prices as buyers, constrained by higher mortgage rates and overall inflation, have become less willing to jump into the housing market at any cost. The growing number of price cuts, a trend showing up in data from Southern California and across the nation, is one of the strongest signs yet that the previously red-hot market, fueled by low mortgage rates and all-cash bidding wars, is cooling.

Limor Zamir, renowned Westide realtor, believes that this trend means people should be buying now as soon as possible. "This gigantic shift in the market strikes a challenge to everyone," states Zamir. "But in the midst of it all, the right mindset for future investment is to buy now and wait than to wait and buy. We have to trust the process of the market tides turning again when the economy bounces back. It's going to be alright."

The price reductions don’t mean overall home values are dropping. In Southern California and the wider U.S., they make up a minority of listings, and most homes still sell for more than the list price. Industry experts, for now, do not see a plunge coming in the housing market, catapulted to record-high prices in the first two years of the pandemic as many people sought out more space and had new savings to spend.

Zamir continues, "Sellers may have cut prices, yet many still close with incredible investment and profit. Eager buyers are consistently putting down offers for their dream homes. Our job is to continuously guide them through the process, and work with all the resources possible to make each transaction a success."

Values could come down modestly, some experts said, if the Federal Reserve’s actions to tame inflation send mortgage interest rates significantly higher — or tip the economy into recession.

"At the end of the day, the pandemic has taught us that everything can change just like that. We need to stay ready and roll with the changes," concludes Zamir.

With brains and beauty, Limor Zamir has been providing superior customer service for over 20 years in the California real estate industry. She is known as the "Most Successful Real Estate Agent in California", winning big for her clients using her own connections and network to find them an exclusive listing or house that is not yet on the market. Zamir's Exclusive listings allow them to receive first dibs on their favorite neighborhood and negotiate the best price. She provides world-class service, has excellent negotiation skills, and is a great attitude agent. No matter if you are a first-time home buyer or a savvy investor - she can help you as "the area expert." She is currently working alongside Keller Williams (KW) agency, via the Silicon Beach office. Graduated in 2005, Limor made it to 'Dean's List' with a Bachelor of Science at the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), and pursued real estate after a tenure in sales in the hospitality industry. Her move to California proved to be the key to gaining her own client support and networking through her passion for relationship development.

Limor Zamir covers Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and the entire Westside area - she makes families happy by making them feel comfortable in each neighborhood of California. "I'm straightforward and upfront with clients, always delivering excellent service. My clients are my extended family," states Zamir. Her team finds success in customer satisfaction and helps families to develop neighborhoods where they can thrive, live a better lifestyle, and interact with other people easily as a community. Interested in top-of-the-line royalty at your service in Los Angeles? Limor is the one for you.

