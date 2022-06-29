Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Richard Lopez

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered a half staff at all state buildings today in honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Richard Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, June 28.

Sgt. Lopez was responding to a theft call in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood in Arizona when the suspect fired at him. The sergeant was flown to Phoenix for emergency surgery, but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

“Arizona mourns Sgt. Richard Lopez, a man who answered the call of duty to protect and serve his community,” said Governor Ducey. “This needless violence is truly terrible. Arizona will always stand with our brave law enforcement. Sgt. Lopez was an incredible community servant whose life was cut too short by a senseless act of lawlessness. Our prayers are with Sgt. Lopez’s wife and children, friends and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office colleagues. In his honor, all state flags will be lowered to half-staff Friday, July 1.”

###