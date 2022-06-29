Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,433 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Richard Lopez

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered a half staff at all state buildings today in honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Richard Lopez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, June 28. 

Sgt. Lopez was responding to a theft call in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood in Arizona when the suspect fired at him. The sergeant was flown to Phoenix for emergency surgery, but tragically succumbed to his injuries. 

“Arizona mourns Sgt. Richard Lopez, a man who answered the call of duty to protect and serve his community,” said Governor Ducey. “This needless violence is truly terrible. Arizona will always stand with our brave law enforcement. Sgt. Lopez was an incredible community servant whose life was cut too short by a senseless act of lawlessness. Our prayers are with Sgt. Lopez’s wife and children, friends and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office colleagues. In his honor, all state flags will be lowered to half-staff Friday, July 1.”

###

You just read:

Governor Ducey Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy Sergeant Richard Lopez

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.