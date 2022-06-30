CANNABIS IN SPORTS CONFERENCE TO BE HELD IN FLORIDA

A conference designed to foster education on the use of cannabis in sports to shed light on the proper use of cannabinoids as it relates athletes.

The idea behind this conference is to provide the most current education knowledge, science and practical use that we know that exists regarding all things cannabis whether it's THC or CBD.” — Dr. Jeff G. Konin, Clinical Professor, Florida International University

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inaugural Cannabis in Sports Conference (CIS 2022) will be held on July 29-31, 2022, at the Rosen Centre Hotel located in Orlando, Florida, USA.Cannabis has a long history in sports as many athletes use cannabis to help them focus on the moment, relax, and aid recovery following injuries. In the past few years, more and more attention has been brought to cannabinoid science because of the National and International changing of policies and organizational stances on cannabis use.This conference has been designed to foster education on the use of cannabis in sports to shed light on the proper use of cannabinoids as it relates athletes.Tentative conference topics include:• Clinical Applications of Medical Cannabis• Phytocannabinoids, Endocannabinoids & Synthetic Cannabinoids Research• Dosing Considerations When Using Cannabis• Role of Cannabinoids in the Management of Pain, Anxiety and Sleep• Role of Endocannabinoid Function in Post-traumatic Stress-Disorder• Contraindications & Drug Interactions• Cannabis Education & Provider Approaches• Cannabis in Sports Industry Trends• Cannabis & Concussions• Drug Testing in SportsFor information on attending please visit the conference web site at:###

