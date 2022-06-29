06/29/22 – PLUM HARVEST SEASON OPENS SOON AT KŌKEʻE STATE PARK

Submit Release
DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: June 29, 2022

PLUM HARVEST SEASON OPENS SOON AT KŌKEʻE STATE PARK

(LĪHUʻE) – The annual plum harvest begins this Saturday at Kōke‘e State Park on Kaua‘i.

Harvest permits will be available starting July 2 at the Kōkeʻe State Park Headquarters. Permits are free, but forms must be completed and dropped in the box after harvesting. Harvesting is permitted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. in designated areas. Each person will be allowed to take up to five pounds of plums each day for personal consumption.

For years, DLNR has reported the plum crop in Kōkeʻe has been on the decline due to weather, over harvesting, and tree damage. Prime plum picking was in the 1950’s, and in 2014, DLNR personnel reported that Kaua‘i hadn’t seen a good crop in more than five years.

Plum pickers are reminded to help prevent wildfires and to pick up litter. For more information, call the State Parks office in Līhuʻe at (808) 274-3444.

# # #

 

Media Contact:

Madison Rice

Communications Specialist

Hawai’i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

