Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,396 in the last 365 days.

Utility Work Delays Bridge Repair Job in Belle Meade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One lane of US 70S/SR 1/Harding Pike West will remain closed for another month as work continues on the bridge over Sugartree Creek in Belle Meade due to utility delays.

Jamison Construction LLC crews have been repairing one of the bridge’s wing walls, replacing the sidewalk, and shoring up the creek bank to prevent future erosion.

The project was expected to be completed by Thursday, June 30, but TDOT and Jamison Construction crews have encountered delays with the temporary removal of a utility line connected to the bridge.

The lane closure (beginning just west of the Kroger entrance and ending at Lynnwood Ter/Hillwood Blvd) between Hillwood Road and White Bridge Pike is expected to remain in place until work is complete at the end of July.

Motorists are still advised to plan for extra travel time or avoid the area completely if possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

You just read:

Utility Work Delays Bridge Repair Job in Belle Meade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.