Utility Work Delays Bridge Repair Job in Belle Meade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – One lane of US 70S/SR 1/Harding Pike West will remain closed for another month as work continues on the bridge over Sugartree Creek in Belle Meade due to utility delays.

Jamison Construction LLC crews have been repairing one of the bridge’s wing walls, replacing the sidewalk, and shoring up the creek bank to prevent future erosion.

The project was expected to be completed by Thursday, June 30, but TDOT and Jamison Construction crews have encountered delays with the temporary removal of a utility line connected to the bridge.

The lane closure (beginning just west of the Kroger entrance and ending at Lynnwood Ter/Hillwood Blvd) between Hillwood Road and White Bridge Pike is expected to remain in place until work is complete at the end of July.

Motorists are still advised to plan for extra travel time or avoid the area completely if possible.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.