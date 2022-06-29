Wolf Administration, U.S. Senator Casey, Local Officials Cut Ribbon for CSVT Northern Section, Break Ground for Southern Section

​ Montoursville, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials were joined by U.S. Senator Bob Casey and federal, state, and local leaders at a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) in Point Township, Northumberland County. The CSVT will connect Route 15 in Union and Snyder counties to Route 147 in Northumberland County, address safety and congestion while spurring economic development in the region.



"For more than a decade, I have advocated for this crucial investment in Central Pennsylvania infrastructure," said Senator Casey. "As we celebrate completion of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway and break ground on the Southern Section, I look forward to the economic growth and transportation access this connector will provide. Thanks to the infrastructure law, we are making real progress to rebuild roads and bridges throughout the Commonwealth."

The event celebrated completion on the northern section of CSVT and broke ground for the southern section. Construction was made possible by Act 89 of 2013, and approximately $6 million from the new federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) is supporting the first contract of the southern section which was bid this year.

"This project is a great example of investment in our infrastructure," said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Planning Larry Shifflet. "This ceremony is a milestone for a project that has been decades in the making. When completed, the investment in this infrastructure will spur economic growth and improve transportation movements throughout the area."

The CSVT project has been in the works since the Route 15 corridor study was completed in 1959. The passage of Act 89 in 2013 made funding available to complete the project. The CSVT Project is divided into the northern and southern sections. The northern section connects Route 147 south of Montandon in Northumberland County to Route 15 south of Winfield in Union County. The southern section will construct roughly 6 miles of new four-lane, limited access highway, connecting with the northern section south of Winfield and proceeding to the existing Routes 11/15 interchange just north of Selinsgrove in Snyder County. The southern section will also include an interchange/connector to Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam.

"Today we celebrate the opening of the northern section and the beginning of construction of the southern section," said District Executive Eric High, P.E. "Although much work remains to be completed, these are significant milestones for this long-awaited project and major steps toward achieving its far-reaching benefits in north central Pennsylvania."

Construction on the southern section is estimated to cost $360 million and is planned to be completed through three contracts. Contract one, earthwork, was bid in March and the $115 million low bid was submitted by Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh.

Final design work is ongoing to develop plans for the second and third construction contracts which will primarily involve structures and pavement, respectively, and will be advertised in the future. PennDOT has applied for more federal funding from the BIL to offset the costs of the second construction contract in the southern section.



For more information on the CSVT project, please visit the project website.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

