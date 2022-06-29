CSX Railroad to Close Woodbourne Road for Track Maintenance in Middletown Township

King of Prussia, PA – CSX Railroad is planning to close Woodbourne Road between Butternut Lane and Wood Lane in Middletown Township, Bucks County, from 7:00 AM Sunday, July 10, to 6:00 PM Saturday, July 16, for railroad crossing replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.





During the 24/7 closure, Woodbourne Road motorists will be directed to use Route 213 (Maple Avenue), Route 413 (Pine Street), Winchester Avenue, and Langhorne Yardley Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.





CSX Railroad will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.







MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797











