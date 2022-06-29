Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,391 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigates after hiker injured by grizzly bear

Cody - Monday afternoon the Park County Sheriff’s Office notified the Wyoming Game and Fish Department that a man was injured by a bear while hiking Francs Peak west of Meeteetse. The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Billings, Montana where he is receiving treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and Game and Fish personnel and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are gathering further details today. Based on the initial investigation, this appears to be a surprise encounter between the individual and a grizzly bear. The man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking at high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range. The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying.  

Based on the information gathered during the initial investigation, Game and Fish plans no management action at this time. Game and Fish will continue to monitor bear activity in the area and will make management decisions in the best interest of public safety.

“We wish the individual a full and speedy recovery,” said Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Corey Class.

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigates after hiker injured by grizzly bear

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.