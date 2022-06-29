Submit Release
News Search

There were 981 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,429 in the last 365 days.

ANYONE Releases “The Sylvia Sessions” Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

ANYONE - The Sylvia Sessions Cover

ANYONE - The Sylvia Sessions

Riz Story Photo

Riz Story

Featuring the earliest recordings of Taylor Hawkins to ever be heard!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TogethermenT Records is proud to announce the release of a 5 Song album by the critically acclaimed rock band ANYONE featuring the late Taylor Hawkins on Drums. The EP is entitled “The Sylvia Sessions” and is available now. The release is also available as a deluxe NFT Package with exclusive video, pictures, liner notes.

Watch the promotional video: https://www.anyoneden.net/the-sylvia-sessions-teaser

“The Sylvia Sessions” is a historically significant release, featuring the earliest recordings of Taylor Hawkins to ever be heard - recorded in 1993 and originally released as a demo tape. The EP captures Hawkins in his youthful exuberance playing with the explosive attack that would ultimately make him a rock drumming legend. This is amongst the first full albums to ever be released as an NFT package.

ANYONE was formed by Riz Story, along with Jon Davison (Yes) and Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) in the late 80’s in Laguna Beach, California. Hawkins and Story worked together for the bands early years and together created the bands unique sound, which was dubbed ‘Maximum Acid’ by the press. Hawkins and Davison were replaced by the time the band signed with RoadRunner Records in 2000. Their self-titled debut album received much critical acclaim including a 5-star rating from Rolling Stone (Adrian Zupp).

In October of 2016 the single “Fly Away” was featured in Story’s debut feature film “A Winter Rose” and became the most listened to rock song in America on digital radio, hitting #1 on the DRT National Airplay Rock Chart. The 2020 album release of “On the ending earth…” was met with widespread critical acclaim as was the monumental album released in October of 2021. “In Humanity” is a double concept album featuring an unprecedented display of virtuosity by Riz Story, who performed all instruments and vocals as well as producing, mixing and mastering.

TRACK LISTING
1. Peace Love & Toxic
2. Sister Someone
3. Dear Sylvia
4. Mommy
5. Real (Bonus Track)

To purchase: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/anyone4/the-sylvia-sessions

For more information:
www.AnyoneDen.net
www.facebook.com/ANYONEDEN

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

You just read:

ANYONE Releases “The Sylvia Sessions” Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.