Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period Open Through July 20

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the 2022-23 Tier 1 duck blinds is open and will close July 20. Announcement of the successful applicants will be made Aug. 6.

The online application is available at the Go Outdoors Tennessee website. All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind will be required to submit a notification of intent (NOI) by Aug. 15. This season’s hunting dates are Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2023.

New this year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will make in-person announcements on Aug. 6 to support community events. The TWRA has added four new Tier 1 blinds to increase access to a total of 453 Tier 1 blinds and 42 Tier 2 blinds. Previously there were 439 total blinds.

Only current Tennessee residents, Tennessee natives, and Lifetime Sportsman License holders are eligible for Tier 1 blinds. Hunters can apply for up to 48 options at one wildlife management area (WMA). There is a minimum party size of four persons, with the maximum eight persons. Duck hunters can view the current status of crop conditions at Public Land Duck Hunting (tn.gov).

The TWRA heard from a survey of duck hunters that more access was desired, and the in-person draws were not fair or equitable for everyone. With the addition of our Tier 2 segmented hunts, there are now five draws per season that offer shorter hunts to provide better opportunities to individuals who travel or are not available for the entire season.

The online system has already increased opportunities. In 2020, the TWRA had 13,559 unique applicants. In 2021, there were 20,720 applications for an increase of more than 7,000. There were 5,602 total permits issued for the 2021-22 season.

The next available application period will be Sept. 28-Oct. 18 for Tier 2 early segment duck quota hunts.

---TWRA---