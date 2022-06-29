Imagine H2O Asia, the APAC Region’s First Accelerator Focused on Scaling Water Solutions, Launched Applications
Imagine H2O Global Startup Programs Launch in AugustSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding investors, securing new customers, and entering new markets are challenges faced by every startup. For 12 years, Imagine H2O has guided 150+ entrepreneurs on this journey and helped them raise over $800 million in equity capital. Imagine H2O recently launched a 3-month application intake period to find the next best water technology startups. Over this period, companies are welcome to apply to the organization’s three zero-equity programs.
The intake period begins with Imagine H2O Asia, which opened today and closes on August 5th.
To be eligible for the Imagine H2O Asia program, applicants must either be an Asia-based startup, or a company with a solution validated outside Asia and a clear commitment to build their business in the region. Startups accepted into this program will receive mentorship and network access, market entry support, and pilot customer acquisition opportunities from its Singapore Hub. Imagine H2O Asia startups are active across 12 Asia-Pacific countries. Apply to Imagine H2O Asia here.
“We are pleased to offer tailored, hands-on support for entrepreneurs building solutions to Asia’s water and climate crisis,” said Nimesh Modak, managing director of Imagine H2O Asia. “Participants benefit in different ways. Some may utilize Imagine H2O Asia to acquire their first customer in the region or localize their solution for a new market. Others may receive funding to jumpstart pilot projects through new initiatives like Water Technology Access Partnership (WTAP), a collaboration with the World Bank to pilot water technologies in emerging markets across the Asia-Pacific.”
On August 17th, Imagine H2O will launch applications to the Imagine H2O Accelerator and the Urban Water Challenge.
The Imagine H2O Accelerator offers early-stage startups (located outside the Asia-Pacific region) mentorship and support to develop their technology, access industry experts, showcase their solutions, and expand into new markets. The Urban Water Challenge is a global competition that provides up to $100k in grant funding to each startup. The program enables entrepreneurs to pilot their technology, and accelerate their progress towards transforming the future of water in coastal cities.
The lasting benefits of participating in Imagine H2O’s programs are unparalleled. Entrepreneurs receive support through their life cycle – including multi-year funding, global showcase opportunities, and access to industry experts. While securing those customer introductions and initial pilots can be challenging for startups, Imagine H2O has funded over 50 projects to date. With mentors and collaborators, and over $1.4 million in funding, entrepreneurs are securing pilots which prove the efficacy, benefits, and viability of their businesses.
The impact of Imagine H2O is immense. With almost 1 billion people served by entrepreneurs in their program, Imagine H2O seeks to tackle climate change, improve health, increase efficiency, and expand equity around the globe. Read more about how they are transforming the future of water at this link.
***
About Imagine H2O
Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. The organization’s innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts, and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, Imagine H2O has supported 166 startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $800 million in investment. Connect with Imagine H2O at imagineh2o.org.
###
Contact:
Nidhi Menon
Communications Lead
nidhi@imagineh2o.org
510-610-7260
Susan Alyse Fortner
BPR International
+1 614-562-0054
email us here
Imagine H2O: Transforming the Future of Water