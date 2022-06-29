Lane closures on Iowa 3 in Plymouth County begin on Tuesday, July 5

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – June 29, 2022 – A concrete overlay project on Iowa 3, from Le Mars to Remsen in Plymouth County, will require lane closures beginning on Tuesday, July 5, until July 25, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone using Business U.S. 75, Lake Avenue, Plymouth County Road C-38, and Iowa 140. Croell Inc., of New Hampton, was awarded the $7.9 million dollar project.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Dakin Schultz at 712-274-5837 or dakin.schultz@iowadot.us