'The Golden Prison' by Paul Alexander Sangillo Wins National 2022 Beach Book Festival Fiction Award

I am honored to win the 2022 Beach Book Festival Fiction Award. As a working attorney, I had to give up a few years of my life writing this thriller, and I hope readers find it's hard to put down!”
— Attorney & Author Paul Alexander Sangillo
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney and Author Paul Alexander Sangillo is thrilled to announce that his debut novel, thriller ‘The Golden Prison’ is the winner of the national 2022 Beach Book Festival Award for General Fiction.

The prestigious 2022 Beach Book Festival Awards occur annually in numerous categories and were announced on June 8, 2022. Winners are chosen after published authors submit their books for review in specific categories, including fiction, non-fiction, romance, and others.

‘The Golden Prison’ is New Jersey-based Sangillo’s first novel and is the sole winner of the General Fiction award, which includes one runner-up and nine honorable mentions.

“I am so excited and honored to win the General Fiction Award for the 2022 Beach Book Festival Award,” said author and attorney Paul Alexander Sangillo. “As a very busy working attorney, I had to give up a few years of my life writing this thriller novel, and I hope readers will agree it’s a book that is hard to put down! I was inspired by characters I met in my legal career, and the results are sometimes shocking!”

This novel is the first of its kind, offering a never before seen look into the high-stakes, impossibly stressful world of law students and young lawyers. The heart of his novel grew from the very real struggle of all law students and new lawyers, who face hundreds of hours of work weekly and relentless, impossible deadlines.

Sangillo shares the often grim reality and deep pain law students and young attorneys face as they must work all night, every night, with many turning to drugs. He also brilliantly reinvents one of the most classic themes in literature along the way, in the character of an ethical, poor student who finds himself emerging from the bleak realities of a poor student to the gold-encrusted, jaded world of a giant corporation.

‘The Golden Prison’ is a fast-paced, unpredictable journey that takes a rags-to-riches story through its nightmare journey. Drugs, murder, and exquisite love scenes in a romance that may change everything, blend with the young attorney Jeff Rhode’s code of honor, as he faces extremely dangerous situations at his new firm.

The Golden Prison is available in print or eBook on Amazon, Good Reads, and Kindle. To purchase the book visit: amazon.com/dp/1941015468

About Paul Alexander Sangillo
Attorney and Author Paul Alexander Sangillo has been practicing law since 1997,
specializing in corporate, real estate, and transactions.
Paul Sangillo wrote this book because of the fascinating characters and stories
he encountered as a young attorney.

About Beach Book Festival: Beach Book Festival properties include the DIY Convention: Do it Yourself in Film, Music & Books; the New York Book Festival; the Aliens to Zombies Convention; the Young Professionals in Energy International Summit; BookFestivals.com; and many more.

