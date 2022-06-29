Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference is back in October 2022, speakers and agenda released

SAE Media Group reports: Speakers and agenda have been released for the upcoming 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms.

SAE Media Group is delighted to share the brochure, which includes cleanroom expert speakers and the two-day programme for the 2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference, taking place on 5th and 6th October 2022, in London, UK.

The conference is co-chaired by Murray, Chairman, Irish Cleanroom Society and Connor McMorrow, Aseptic Lead Cell Therapy, Takeda

The expert cleanroom speaker line-up and programme is available in the brochure.

The two-day programme is packed with emerging topics such as Pharma 4.0, Automation and Robotics, Annex 1, regulatory changes, cleanroom qualification, validation, cleanroom facility design, and much more!

Through a series of presentations, the delegates will gain insights into the current industry trends by delving into advances in Pharma 4.0 for an improved, efficient, and contaminant-free cleanroom.

The conference is proudly sponsored by Ecolab, Elis Cleanroom, Innerspace, Microgenetics, Novatek

2nd Annual Next Generation Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms Conference

5 - 6 October 2022

London, UK

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences focused on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.