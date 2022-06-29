Freedom and Government: Psychotherapist Offers Profound Perspectives

Political and social strife don’t have to eat up all the headlines. How about a bit of intellectual and spiritual sunshine? Minister and licensed psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

Writings of the Late Dr. Noomen Offer a Positive Outlook for Humanity

It is erroneous to think that a structure is more important than its parts. It is the other way around.” — Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Controversial Supreme Court rulings, legislative actions, or executive orders from a president can sometimes feel like an excessively autocratic approach to government, leading many citizens to push back. What ever happened to the land of the free?

Author and scholar Dr. Pieter Noomen had some thoughts about freedom and government, and he wrote about them on his website, www.wordsforall.org … a treasure trove of philosophical and spiritual information that Dr. Noomen (who passed away three years ago) said he was given from the highest of sources. The website access and information are free for all.

“It is erroneous to think that a structure is more important than its parts. It is the other way around,” Dr. Noomen wrote. “A corrupt government that passes laws that benefit many is still corrupt. But citizens living in a corrupt society are free — and capable — to keep their insights and striving pure and honest.”

Dr. Noomen’s writings speak largely about his belief system and often refer to messages he said he received from a higher power, but his words can resonate with all, regardless of faith. He attributes his quotations to that higher power, rather than himself.

“Engaging in noble causes or producing beautiful things is not a substitute for one's mental and spiritual health,” he wrote. “The sanity of humanity is in people discovering — and bravely holding onto — their and earth's universal and spiritual roots. Sanity is not attached to particular external achievements, even if those seem to improve justice, beauty, health and protection for many."

He also wrote that “children need adults, adults need governments, laws, codes of behavior, etc.”

Born in the Netherlands, Pieter Noomen worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church. He completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches.

An example of Dr. Noomen’s Wisdoms of the Week from his website, as we continue to hold out hope that better days lie ahead:

"In the full universal reality from which our earthly world is isolated, the freedom of choice is absolute. Nothing is impossible there. … more often than we realize, we can be on top of our decision-making and of our behavior. The choice of what person to be or with what kind of attitude is ours and ours alone."