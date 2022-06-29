Sơn La mango and safe farm produce week launched in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, June 29 -

HÀ NỘI — Mangoes and safe agricultural products from Sơn La Province are being introduced at Big C Thăng Long supermarket in Hà Nội.

The week-long event, organised by Sơn La Provincial People’s Committee in collaboration with Central Retail Vietnam, is an effort to promote high-quality provincial products to the capital city’s consumers.

The event has attracted 15 businesses and cooperatives, introducing both fresh fruits and vegetables such as mango, longan, avocado, guava, banana, Mộc Châu pumpkin, cabbage and zucchini to processed foods. These products all meet food safety standards such as VietGAP, GolbalGAP and organic certification.

With more than 400,000 hectares of fertile agricultural land and favourable climate condition, Sơn La is the largest fruit granary in the North with an annual output of over 450,000 tonnes.

Sơn La mango ranks second nationwide in terms of output at estimated 75,000 tonnes this year. Most of the mango growing areas have followed safe production processes such as VietGAP, GlobalGAP and organic production. This fruit is being exported to China, Australia, the US and New Zealand.

Nguyễn Thành Công, vice chairman of Sơn La Province’s People Committee said the province expects to export over 28,000 tonnes of fruits and 120,000 tonnes of processed agricultural products including tea, coffee and patioca starch with estimated value of US$162.5 million in 2020.

“The product week is a good opportunity to introduce provincial products to the capital market, thereby connecting with other local and export markets, creating breakthroughs in production organisation and building brands,” Công said.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Vân, a representative from Central Retail Vietnam, said Sơn La agricultural products witness positive sales in Big C supermarkets with an annual growth rate of over 30 per cent, especially Son La mango products. She expects the supermarkets will consume about 1,000 tonnes of Sơn La agricultural products this year.

The event will run through July 3. — VNS