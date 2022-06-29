Submit Release
USGrants.org has tracked over $4.5 billion in federal funding to businesses in California

As of June 2022, USGrants.org has tracked over 1,420 unique funding opportunities issued totaling more than $4.5 billion in federal funding in California

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of June 2022, USGrants.org, an online portal for federal funding and government grants, has tracked over 1,420 unique funding opportunities issued totaling more than $4.5 billion in federal funding and government grants for businesses and organizations in the state of California, United States, distributed as small business grants, education grants, housing grants, and veteran grants.

Businesses and organizations registered in California may be eligible to apply and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGRants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.

Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+1 844-682-8284
email us here

