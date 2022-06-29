Rock Your Life Conference for Entrepreneurs is coming to North Dallas, TX

Keynote Speaker, Craig Duswalt Craig Duswalt speaking at the Genius Network Russell Hitchcock, lead singer of Air Supply, and Craig Duswalt on Craig's stage.

Craig Duswalt's 3-day, live, in-person seminar, is where you will learn how to become known as a RockStar in your industry.

People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keynote Speaker and Best-Selling Author, Craig Duswalt, is taking his popular Rock Your Life 3-day seminar to the Dallas area for the first time on July 7 - 9, 2022. The event will take place at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Convention Center in Frisco, TX.

Craig has putting putting on this event in Los Angeles for the past 16 years, but recently moved to the North Dallas area, and he is excited to present his outside-the-box marketing secrets to a brand new audience.

The seminar is called, Deliver Your Message Like a RockStar. Sessions taught by Craig include...

— How to Discover your Most Effective Message, ensuring that it's the correct message for your specific audience!

— Whether it's through videos, books, speaking on stages, webinars, blogs, e-mails, etc., how to Identify Your Most Effective Delivery Method.

— Most importantly, learn the easiest way to Monetize Your Message.

— How to Write a Book to Promote your Business, (no matter what industry you're in), and become a #1 Amazon Best-Selling Author

— How to Structure a 30-Minute, 60-Minute, and 90-Minute Talk so you gain a tons of fans, and kill it from the back of the room — MORE SALES!

— How to Start and Monetize your Own Podcast, and ensure that people will actually listen to it!

— How to Create and Maintain a Fun and Effective Blog, where you can load all your affiliate links to generate even more supplemental income!

— How to "Look the Part" to ensure that you are at least "perceived" to be a Business RockStar!

— And last, but not least, how to Think Outside-the-Box in everything you do, especially when it comes to your Marketing Plan... while not breaking the bank!

Here are the dates and times of the event.

Rock Your Life Conference for Entrepreneurs

DELIVER YOUR MESSAGE LIKE A ROCKSTAR

Embassy Suites Hotel, Frisco, TX

Thursday, July 7, 2022 — 2:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Friday, July 8, 2022 — 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saturday, July 9, 2022 — 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Tickets are...

$97 — General Admission

$197 — VIP

Please visit the event website to purchase your ticket.

www.RockYourLifeConference.com

Craig’s background includes touring with Guns N’ Roses, as Axl Rose’s personal assistant, and Air Supply, as the band’s personal assistant.

Craig was also an award-winning copywriter, working as a Creative Director for a Los Angeles-based ad agency until opening up his own ad agency, Green Room Design & Advertising, which was named the 2002 Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year.

Craig combined his backgrounds in both music and marketing, and is now a professional speaker and author, promoting his Rock Your Life Events all over the country, teaching Corporate America, entrepreneurs, small businesses, home-based business and the self-employed how to "Deliver Their Message Like A RockStar.”

Again, please visit the website, www.RockYourLifeConference.com for more information and to purchase your tickets.