Expanse Studios Launch Fairy in Wonderland – Authentic Slot Game

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The enchanting world of woods and adventure as new slot game arrives from Expanse Studio. In this game, there are five reels and 25 betlines in Fairy in Wonderland, with a maximum win of 1500x the total wager. To get the castle bonus, wonderland free spins, or mystery cash, you must get the mystery flower bonus.

A Fairy-Tainted Woods

As you play, you'll be transported to a magical forest full of blossoms and unusual mystical animals. The fairy, explorer, flying bunny, and rainbow-colored bird are some of the more valuable symbols.

Magical Prizes can be won

The Fairy in Wonderland slot machine has two variants, so you can play it for free or for real money. In order to win the top reward of 1500x, you'll need to land one of the 25 paylines on the 5x3 grid. From 0.25 coins to a maximum of 25.00 coins can be wagered in the Fairy in Wonderland slot machine. The risk-to-reward ratio (RTP) is 95.01 percent, with a medium level of volatility.

Mystery Flower Bonuses

The mystery flower bonus may be triggered in the Fairy in Wonderland online slot by landing the fairy on reel 1 and the adventurer on reel 5. You'll see six flowers on a new screen when you click on this. You'll get an extra reward if you select two identical flowers. In order to activate the castle, you have the option of receiving either free spins with an expanding wild, or a mystery cash award that ranges from 2x to 25x. Shooting trolls and destroying the lock on the tower are your only options in this free bonus minigame.

The game is also available on http://meridianbet.com

