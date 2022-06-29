ALLEN MEDIA STRATEGIES REMEMBERS THE LAST WORLD WAR II MEDAL OF HONOR RECIPIENT, HERSHEL "WOODY" WILLIAMS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen Media Strategies and our family of clients join all Americans in mourning the passing today of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams.
The World War II hero and the visionary behind 'The Woody Williams Family Foundation died Wednesday morning at the VA hospital near Huntington named in his honor. Williams was 98.
As the driving force behind Woody Williams Family Foundation, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams helped raise public awareness about Gold Star Families who have given loved ones in military service. We at Allen Media Strategies were honored to collaborate with Woody and his foundation several times on Gold Star Family Memorial dedications and through our work with Always Free Honor Flight.
In this line of business, we have the opportunity to meet and work with incredible individuals and top achievers in entertainment, literature, media, business, and public service. Woody Williams was at the absolute top of that list.
It was our privilege to share the same air as this real American hero, who exemplified the qualities of humble servant leadership that I aspire to. Heaven has gained a hero today in Woody Williams.
To talk to Allen Media Strategies, Founder, Burke Allen on his interactions with the American Hero, please contact
Shaili Priya
The World War II hero and the visionary behind 'The Woody Williams Family Foundation died Wednesday morning at the VA hospital near Huntington named in his honor. Williams was 98.
As the driving force behind Woody Williams Family Foundation, Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams helped raise public awareness about Gold Star Families who have given loved ones in military service. We at Allen Media Strategies were honored to collaborate with Woody and his foundation several times on Gold Star Family Memorial dedications and through our work with Always Free Honor Flight.
In this line of business, we have the opportunity to meet and work with incredible individuals and top achievers in entertainment, literature, media, business, and public service. Woody Williams was at the absolute top of that list.
It was our privilege to share the same air as this real American hero, who exemplified the qualities of humble servant leadership that I aspire to. Heaven has gained a hero today in Woody Williams.
To talk to Allen Media Strategies, Founder, Burke Allen on his interactions with the American Hero, please contact
Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
shaili@allenmediastrategies.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn