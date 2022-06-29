AG Kaul Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision in Kaul v. Prehn

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in Kaul v. Prehn.

“The people of Wisconsin selected Tony Evers to serve as Governor, yet almost 3 1/2 years into his term, the Natural Resources Board remains controlled by Walker appointees. Today’s decision allows that antidemocratic situation to continue indefinitely—taking power away from Wisconsin voters, and instead leaving it to the whims of appointees of an administration that was voted out of office,” said AG Kaul. “Our system of government is premised on consent of the governed. This decision departs from that fundamental principle and further erodes democracy in Wisconsin.”