Telecommunication and Automotive Duo to Ensure Escalating Nickel Coated Fibres Consumption, Suggest Fact.MR

Europe Has Remained A Prominent Market For Nickel Coated Fibers, With Germany Being The Largest Consumer In The Region, Mainly Due To Its Huge Automotive Industry

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global nickel coated fibers market is valued at US$ 15.4 billion and is predicted to surge at 9% CAGR through 2032. Market growth is mainly backed by surging demand from the telecommunications and automotive sectors.



Demand for nickel-coated optical fibers is increasing, mainly in the electronics and telecommunications industries of developing countries. The telecommunications sector continued to expand its network capacity by deploying more optical fiber networks and wireless networks to meet the growing demand for 5G networks.

Demand for fiber optic networks is growing rapidly as the choice of high-quality communications and Internet services from telecommunications, cable & wireless, and satellite Internet providers continues to increase.

The market is made up of a small number of major players operating on a global scale. Leading manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to develop new products, and capacity expansion through acquisitions, to meet the growing demand for nickel-coated fibers from various industries.

• For example, Toho Tenax, based on a joint agreement with Airbus, has developed a range of carbon fiber-based materials to meet Airbus’s requirements for lightweight products to enhance the energy efficiency of its aircraft.

Where is Nickel Coated Fiber Usage the Highest?

Demand for shielding products is rising rapidly. Adding a coating of nickel/metal on fibers is one of the secondary processing methods to add EMI shielding to moulded parts/fibers. EMI shielding serves the purpose of absorbing electromagnetic radiation due to the use of materials placed in the path of electromagnetic interference. In addition, increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to create significant opportunities for the EMI shield market over the coming years.

There are various applications where nickel coated fibers can be used for protection from radiofrequency interference, EDS (electrostatic discharge), and EMI (electromagnetic interference). Nickel coating makes the fiber more resistant to high temperatures and outside radiation.

The EMI / EDS shielding application of nickel coated fibers is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecasted period (2022-2032).

Key Segments Covered in the Nickel Coated Fibres Industry Survey

Nickel Coated Fibers Market by Base Fiber :



Carbon Fiber

Aramid Biomid





Nickel Coated Fibers Market by Application :



EMI / EDS Shielding

Radio Frequency Interference



Nickel Coated Fibers Market by Coating Method :



Electroplating

Electroless Plating Others





Nickel Coated Fibers Market by End Use :



Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Telecommunication Automotive Industry Medical Industry Others







Winning Strategy

End users such as the telecommunications, automotive, and aerospace sectors are entering into collaborations with manufacturers for research and development to develop and customize products as per their requirements.

Manufacturers need to increase capacity, focus on sustainability, and aim to deliver innovative products tailored to the customized needs of several end-user industries.

Competition Landscape

Stanford Advanced Materials, James Cropper PLC, Conductive Composites, and Teijin (Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.) are leading nickel coated fiber manufacturers in the world.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the various strategies being employed by different players operating in the nickel coated fibers market. It has also provided a detailed sales analysis of nickel coated carbon fibers, top nickel coated fiber manufacturers, top carbon fiber nickel coated fiber suppliers, including SWOT analysis and sales generated by top nickel coated fiber manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Key players in the Nickel Coated Fibres Market

Stanford Advanced Materials

James Cropper PLC

Conductive Composites

Teijin (Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.)

Key Takeaways from Nickel Coated Fibres Market Study

By base fiber, the carbon fiber segment is anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 17.6 million over the forecast period (2022-2032).

By application type, EMI / EDS shielding accounted for 63% market share in 2022.

Among the end uses, demand from the electronics & telecommunications sector is forecasted to expand 2.7X in market value by 2032.

Europe is poised to hold around 28% of the global nickel-coated fibers market share by 2032.

East Asia is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 4.9 million by 2032.





Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

