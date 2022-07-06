Visual Integrity Updates PDF SDK Framework with Enhanced PDF Creation, Adds Cloud Support

Visual Integrity's PDF SDK has a modular architecture with robust PDF conversion and creation libraries as well as direct access to all PDF object data.

PDF Objects SDK makes all PDF elements and attributes available to the developer.

Visual Integrity's PDF Creation SDK generates dynamic PDF using data and a template.

Visual Integrity's PDF SDK v14 updates all modules, adds API functions, and expands features for creating, converting, and modifying PDF files.

With two API calls, you can open and edit PDF files in your app, and, the new programmatic access to every single PDF element and attribute is a real game-changer for developers.”
— Jean Haney, Co-Founder and CEO of Visual Integrity
PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland, ME, July 6, 2022 -- Visual Integrity® upgraded its PDF SDK framework to version 14 with new features, more API calls, and cloud-based development support. In addition, all three modules making up the PDF SDK Framework, PDF Conversion SDK, PDF Creation SDK, and PDF Objects SDK benefit from an improved PDF and PostScript parsing engine, support for the latest versions of Windows Visual Studio, LINUX, and macOS, full Unicode file support, and more source code examples.

New features in the PDF Conversion SDK include direct conversion to DWG, a new pdfuni2xxx command-line executable, Unicode character set support for SVG and DXF/DWG, 8-bit soft mask images for DXF, character-to-string with 90-degree rotated text, and improved vector cropping engine.

The PDF Creation SDK now offers Unicode encoding strings and embedded and referenced fonts in PDF output, API functions to combine PDF files, the ability to add/change PDF pages, improved PDF/A generation, 3D annotation extraction, and new API functions for bookmarks, string width, clipping, and alpha-setting.

With the PDF Objects SDK, developers can now read GeoSpatial and TerraGo Geo data from a PDF file. use new functions to resize a PDF page, and produce an inventory of page contents, including the number of text, vector, and image objects. PDF page contents can be imported directly into your application without using an intermediate format.

About the PDF SDK Framework
The PDF SDK framework enables developers to create, convert and modify vector-based PDF files. With two API calls using the PDF Conversion SDK, PDF files render in the target application’s format, such as DWG and DXF for CAD programs or WMF/EMF for Visio, PowerPoint, and other Windows applications. In addition, developers can use the PDF Creation module to generate a PDF file from data or PDF pages from scratch and to merge, stamp or extract pages. Finally, the PDF Objects SDK makes all elements, including objects and attributes, available directly for a developer to work with programmatically.
The Visual Integrity PDF framework is modular and licensed on an annual subscription basis, with prices starting at $399/year. A free trial is available on the Visual Integrity website.

About Visual Integrity: Visual Integrity is a pioneer and leader in PDF and vector graphics technologies. Since 1993, Visual Integrity has been developing solutions to reuse, repurpose and unlock vector-based content such as drawings, diagrams, and technical illustrations. With almost 30 years of vector graphics and PDF expertise, developers and integrators use the company’s resulting PDF SDK framework globally across industries. Visual Integrity’s best-selling desktop programs and add-ins, such as pdf2cad, pdf2picture, and Insert PDF for Visio, are built using the PDF SDK framework. All conversions can be tested free at ConvertPDF.Today. Visual Integrity has offices in Sassenhim, The Netherlands, and Portland, Maine.

