​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today Martins Creek Belvidere Highway is open in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County





The road closed on May 9 to allow workers to replace the Martins Creek Belvidere Highway bridge over a tributary to Oughoughton Creek. The concrete slab bridge was replaced with a concrete box culvert.Grace Industries, Inc. of Bath, PA was the general contractor on the $597,828 project.

The Martins Creek Belvidere Highway bridge was constructed in 1927. It was 11 feet long and 26 feet wide. The new culvert is 10 feet long and 31 feet wide. This section of Martins Creek Belvidere Highway has an average daily traffic volume of 2,656 vehicles.





Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.





Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PensylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #





