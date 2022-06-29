Travel Advisory: Four-Month Temporary Closure of Schoolhouse Road in Warren Starts July 7

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close Schoolhouse Road over the Warren Reservoir, from Serpentine Road to Kinnicutt Avenue in Warren, for four months effective Thursday, July 7.

The temporary closure will allow the Department to replace old drainage pipes under the road with culverts. Since Schoolhouse Road is an evacuation route for the Town of Warren, these new culverts will also ensure the road stays open. Motorists will follow a short, signed detour using Serpentine Road or Kinnicutt Avenue to Child Street.

This work is part of RIDOT's ongoing improvements to Birch Swamp Road and Schoolhouse Road, which include resurfacing, new striping and signing. The project is on time and on budget with completion slated for spring 2023.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

These ongoing improvements are made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.