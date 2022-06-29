INCUMBENT DONNA KORN ONCE AGAIN EARNS EQUALITY FLORIDA'S ENDORSEMENT

Equality Florida Action Endorses Donna Korn in 2022 Broward County School Board Election

Ms. Korn was once again honored with the support of Florida's largest LGBTQ organization Equality Florida

DAVIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equality Florida is the largest civil rights organization dedicated to securing full equality for Florida's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community has once again chosen to endorse incumbent candidate Donna Pilger Korn.

“I am humbled by the support of Equality Florida” Korn extolled. “I live a life compassion, understanding and acceptance and for Equality Florida to recognize that – I have no words” she continued.

Donna has spearheaded a number of forward-thinking initiatives for students and staff throughout Broward County Public Schools. Her leadership on the School Board and the Children’s Services Council demonstrate her fervent advocacy for the LGBTQ community.

This endorsement comes hot on the heals of earning the endorsements of the Broward Teacher’s Union and the Broward Principles and Assistant’s Association. Donna continues to lead all candidates in the race for seat 8 with public and private endorsements.



A South Florida native, Donna Pilger Korn has dedicated her life to the Broward County community. A graduate of Broward County Schools, she left to attend college at Emory University before returning to teach at Western High School, her alma mater. A mother of three and former PTA President, she transitioned from teacher to School Board Member while also working at Cushman Wakefield as Managing Director of Commercial real estate which she has accomplished for more than 28 years. In her “spare time” she has been a Guardian Ad Litem to be a voice for children without one as well as an integral part of HANDY, Children’s Service Council, Value Adjustment Board, and the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

Equality Florida formed in 1997 as Governor Jeb Bush took office and Florida’s state government made a hard turn to the right. Our strong presence in the Capitol since our founding 24 years ago has allowed us to defeat or neutralize dozens of anti-LGBTQ bills since 1997. These bills included efforts to: overturn all local anti-discrimination policies, repeal all safe schools’ policies, expand Florida’s anti-gay adoption ban, and prohibit domestic partnership benefits and protections.

Through lobbying, grassroots organizing, education, and coalition building, we are changing Florida so that no one suffers harassment or discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.



For more information, please visit DonnaKorn.com or call Robert W Kuypers