Baker-Polito administration awards additional $7 million for COVID-19 vaccine equity efforts
Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced an additional $7 million in funding to support organizations working in communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is a component of the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. The latest grants are part of the Administration’s investments of over $58 million to promote vaccine access and confidence, primarily in communities of color.
The grants are the result of budget appropriations from the Massachusetts Legislature, building on the state’s investment to increase vaccine awareness and acceptance. These funds support community organizations to continue the work of reducing barriers to vaccine access and promoting vaccines and boosters for communities and populations most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have turned to trusted community-based organizations who know their communities best,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “They continue to tap their knowledge and relationships to expand and support our Vaccine Equity Initiative by addressing the unique health equity needs of the populations they serve – needs that continue to be exacerbated by COVID-19.”
$5.9 million has been awarded to 72 community- and faith-based organizations, including five Tribal and Indigenous People-serving organizations, in partnership with Health Resources in Action (HRiA).
The organizations will provide culturally appropriate outreach and education on COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation and will host and promote vaccine clinics for priority populations most impacted by COVID-19. Funded organizations will engage families and children for pediatric vaccinations and boosters.
HRiA will also engage in a new partnership with Health Care for All (HCFA), which received close to $1 million of the new funding to conduct tailored community outreach in communities most impacted by COVID-19. This amount includes $415,000 to fund seven additional community- and faith-based organizations.
Award Recipients for Community Outreach and Education (HRiA) ($5.9 million total)
Grant size: $38,500 - $125,000 per organization
- African Community Education Program, Worcester
- African Cultural Services, Inc., Waltham
- Asian American Civic Association, Boston
- Asian Women for Health, Boston
- Asociacion Ministerial Evangelica Del Area de Lawrence, Lawrence
- Autism Sprinter, Randolph
- Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition, Springfield
- Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, Boston
- BRIDGE (Berkshire Resources for the Integration of Diverse Groups and Education), Lee
- Brockton Area Multi-Services, Inc., (BAMSI) Brockton
- Building Audacity, Lynn
- Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell (CMAA), Lowell
- Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores, New Bedford (TIPSO)
- Centro de Apoyo Familiar (CAF), Lawrence
- Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Indian Nation Corporation, Edgartown
- Chelsea Black Community, Chelsea
- Chica Project, Boston
- Chinese Culture Connection, Inc., Malden
- Coalition for a Better Acre, Lowell
- Community Economic Development Center, New Bedford
- DEAF, Inc., Allston
- Dwelling House of Hope, Inc., Lowell
- Extreme Kid Inc. (Fiscal sponsor: New North Citizens’ Council), Springfield
- Fishing Partnership, New Bedford
- Greater Framingham Community Church, Framingham
- Greater Lowell Health Alliance, Lowell
- GreenRoots, Chelsea
- Haitian Community Partners, Brockton
- Haitian Health Institute, Boston
- Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, Plymouth (TIPSO)
- Immigrants Assistance Center, New Bedford
- JAHAN Women and Youth Intercultural, Boston
- Jewish Family Service of Metrowest, Framingham
- La Colaborativa/Chelsea Collaborative, Chelsea
- Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, Everett
- Leaving the Streets Ministries, Inc, Haverhill
- Love Your Menses, Boston
- Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health (MassCOSH), Boston
- Massachusetts Council of Churches, Boston
- MOCHA (Fiscal sponsor: YMCA of Greater Springfield), Springfield
- New American Association of Massachusetts, Lynn
- New Life Community Empowerment Center, Brockton
- New North Citizens’ Council, Springfield
- Next Leadership Development, Boston
- Nigerian American Multi-Service Association (NAMSA), Shrewsbury
- North American Indian Center of Boston, Boston
- Ohketeau Cultural Center, Ashfield
- OneHolyoke CDC, Holyoke
- People Affecting Community Change (PACC Global), Boston
- Pinnacle Partnerships Corp, Brockton
- Pioneer Valley Project, Springfield
- Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Northampton
- Randolph Community Partnership, Randolph
- Sarepta Women and Children Empowerment Center/Synergy Partnership, Taunton
- Somali Parents Advocacy Center for Education (SPACE), Everett
- South Asian Workers' Center, Boston
- Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts, Worcester
- Spanish American Center, Leominster
- Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Springfield
- The Black Literacy and Arts Collaborative Project, Inc., Quincy
- The Boston Project Ministries, Dorchester
- The Center for Hope and Healing, Lowell
- The Everett Haitian Community Center, Everett
- The Joint Committee for Children's Health Care, Everett
- The Latino Health Insurance Program, Inc., Framingham
- The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, Lynn
- UHAI for Health, INC, Worcester
- Who's Got Morale, Roxbury
- Women Encouraging Empowerment Inc., Revere
- Worcester Interfaith, Worcester
- YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston
- YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts, New Bedford
Award Recipients for Tailored Community Outreach (HCFA) ($415,000 total)
Grant size: $52,000 - $77,000 per organization
- ACEDONE: African Community Economic Development of New England
- Authentic Caribbean Foundation: Boston, Brockton, Mattapan, Worcester, and Springfield
- Brazilian American Center: Framingham
- Making Opportunity Count: Fitchburg and Leominster
- NewVue: Fitchburg and Leominster
- The Learning Center for the Deaf: Framingham
- True Alliance Center: Mattapan, Brockton, and Randolph
