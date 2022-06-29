Baker-Polito administration awards additional $7 million for COVID-19 vaccine equity efforts 

Boston — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced an additional $7 million in funding to support organizations working in communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding is a component of the Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative to increase awareness and access to the COVID-19 vaccine and mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. The latest grants are part of the Administration’s investments of over $58 million to promote vaccine access and confidence, primarily in communities of color.

The grants are the result of budget appropriations from the Massachusetts Legislature, building on the state’s investment to increase vaccine awareness and acceptance. These funds support community organizations to continue the work of reducing barriers to vaccine access and promoting vaccines and boosters for communities and populations most disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have turned to trusted community-based organizations who know their communities best,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “They continue to tap their knowledge and relationships to expand and support our Vaccine Equity Initiative by addressing the unique health equity needs of the populations they serve – needs that continue to be exacerbated by COVID-19.”

$5.9 million has been awarded to 72 community- and faith-based organizations, including five Tribal and Indigenous People-serving organizations, in partnership with Health Resources in Action (HRiA).

The organizations will provide culturally appropriate outreach and education on COVID-19 vaccination and mitigation and will host and promote vaccine clinics for priority populations most impacted by COVID-19. Funded organizations will engage families and children for pediatric vaccinations and boosters.

HRiA will also engage in a new partnership with Health Care for All (HCFA), which received close to $1 million of the new funding to conduct tailored community outreach in communities most impacted by COVID-19. This amount includes $415,000 to fund seven additional community- and faith-based organizations.

Award Recipients for Community Outreach and Education (HRiA) ($5.9 million total)

Grant size: $38,500 - $125,000 per organization

African Community Education Program, Worcester

African Cultural Services, Inc., Waltham

Asian American Civic Association, Boston

Asian Women for Health, Boston

Asociacion Ministerial Evangelica Del Area de Lawrence, Lawrence

Autism Sprinter, Randolph

Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition, Springfield

Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, Boston

BRIDGE (Berkshire Resources for the Integration of Diverse Groups and Education), Lee

Brockton Area Multi-Services, Inc., (BAMSI) Brockton

Building Audacity, Lynn

Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell (CMAA), Lowell

Centro Comunitario de Trabajadores, New Bedford (TIPSO)

Centro de Apoyo Familiar (CAF), Lawrence

Chappaquiddick Tribe of the Wampanoag Indian Nation Corporation, Edgartown

Chelsea Black Community, Chelsea

Chica Project, Boston

Chinese Culture Connection, Inc., Malden

Coalition for a Better Acre, Lowell

Community Economic Development Center, New Bedford

DEAF, Inc., Allston

Dwelling House of Hope, Inc., Lowell

Extreme Kid Inc. (Fiscal sponsor: New North Citizens’ Council), Springfield

Fishing Partnership, New Bedford

Greater Framingham Community Church, Framingham

Greater Lowell Health Alliance, Lowell

GreenRoots, Chelsea

Haitian Community Partners, Brockton

Haitian Health Institute, Boston

Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, Plymouth (TIPSO)

Immigrants Assistance Center, New Bedford

JAHAN Women and Youth Intercultural, Boston

Jewish Family Service of Metrowest, Framingham

La Colaborativa/Chelsea Collaborative, Chelsea

Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts, Everett

Leaving the Streets Ministries, Inc, Haverhill

Love Your Menses, Boston

Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety & Health (MassCOSH), Boston

Massachusetts Council of Churches, Boston

MOCHA (Fiscal sponsor: YMCA of Greater Springfield), Springfield

New American Association of Massachusetts, Lynn

New Life Community Empowerment Center, Brockton

New North Citizens’ Council, Springfield

Next Leadership Development, Boston

Nigerian American Multi-Service Association (NAMSA), Shrewsbury

North American Indian Center of Boston, Boston

Ohketeau Cultural Center, Ashfield

OneHolyoke CDC, Holyoke

People Affecting Community Change (PACC Global), Boston

Pinnacle Partnerships Corp, Brockton

Pioneer Valley Project, Springfield

Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Northampton

Randolph Community Partnership, Randolph

Sarepta Women and Children Empowerment Center/Synergy Partnership, Taunton

Somali Parents Advocacy Center for Education (SPACE), Everett

South Asian Workers' Center, Boston

Southeast Asian Coalition of Central Massachusetts, Worcester

Spanish American Center, Leominster

Springfield Boys and Girls Club, Springfield

The Black Literacy and Arts Collaborative Project, Inc., Quincy

The Boston Project Ministries, Dorchester

The Center for Hope and Healing, Lowell

The Everett Haitian Community Center, Everett

The Joint Committee for Children's Health Care, Everett

The Latino Health Insurance Program, Inc., Framingham

The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, Lynn

UHAI for Health, INC, Worcester

Who's Got Morale, Roxbury

Women Encouraging Empowerment Inc., Revere

Worcester Interfaith, Worcester

YMCA of Greater Boston, Boston

YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts, New Bedford

Award Recipients for Tailored Community Outreach (HCFA) ($415,000 total)

Grant size: $52,000 - $77,000 per organization

ACEDONE: African Community Economic Development of New England

Authentic Caribbean Foundation: Boston, Brockton, Mattapan, Worcester, and Springfield

Brazilian American Center: Framingham

Making Opportunity Count: Fitchburg and Leominster

NewVue: Fitchburg and Leominster

The Learning Center for the Deaf: Framingham

True Alliance Center: Mattapan, Brockton, and Randolph

